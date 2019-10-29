PRiVCY (PRIV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $56,321.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.