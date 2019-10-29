Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after buying an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $15,355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,051,000 after buying an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after buying an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,599 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.01. 570,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,669. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

