Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,741,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Albemarle by 30.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,685,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,470,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. 613,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,849. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

