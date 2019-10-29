Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Up 14.8% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $81,381.00 and $5,384.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00033882 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00071388 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001242 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00091264 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,329.19 or 0.99565183 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002080 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

