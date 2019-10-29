Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Shares Gap Down to $85.89

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.06, but opened at $85.89. Prologis shares last traded at $86.73, with a volume of 299,924 shares traded.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

