PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:PRO opened at $51.60 on Friday. PROS has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. PROS’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,876,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,925 shares of company stock worth $59,725,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,865,000 after purchasing an additional 888,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,038,000 after acquiring an additional 781,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

