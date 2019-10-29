PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 19,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. PROS has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,925 shares of company stock worth $59,725,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.