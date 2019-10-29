ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,128 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 56.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PST stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 72,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,720. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0966 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

