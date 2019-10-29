Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Declares — Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 139,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares in the company, valued at $252,549,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 237,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,013.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

