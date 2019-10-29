Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of Hold.

Prudential Public stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,589. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. Prudential Public has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $46.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 529.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

