PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. 106,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,980. PTC has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,693 shares of company stock valued at $450,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in shares of PTC by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in shares of PTC by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of PTC by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 179,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

