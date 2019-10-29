Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $101,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,700.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

