Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

PEB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

