Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Square Enix in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.24 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

SQNXF opened at $47.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.86. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

