Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for K12 Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for K12 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRN. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on K12 in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. K12 has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in K12 by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in K12 by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in K12 by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

