Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNDE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE opened at $0.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

