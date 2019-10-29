Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Lamar Advertising Co Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamar Advertising in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $81.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.