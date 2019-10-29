Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issued By B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 265,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $4,652,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,764,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

