Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.58. Qantas Airways shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 8,787,102 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$6.33 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.04.

In related news, insider Alan Joyce bought 97,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.11 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$597,362.48 ($423,661.33).

Qantas Airways Company Profile (ASX:QAN)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

