QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QCR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,087. QCR has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $41.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.81.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

In related news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 438,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 371,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in QCR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

