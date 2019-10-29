Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dundas Partners LLP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 77,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 279,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.09.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

