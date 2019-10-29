Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,523,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,920,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 815,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,694,000 after buying an additional 598,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,115,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,665,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

