Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

