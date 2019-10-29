Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 135,774 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,774 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.06. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

