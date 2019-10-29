Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.15. 55,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $164.35.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.