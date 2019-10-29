Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 153,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

BSCJ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 2,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,210. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

