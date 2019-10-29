Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 115,219 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.66. 7,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,849. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average is $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

