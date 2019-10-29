Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $915,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,904. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

