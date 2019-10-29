Quest Diagnostics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,649 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,501% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

