QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $19.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $409,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,887.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in QuinStreet by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

