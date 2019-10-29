Radian Group (RDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) will post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 43.66%. The business had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDN stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

