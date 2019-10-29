Radius Health (RDUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Radius Health has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radius Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,552. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

