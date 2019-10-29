Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 675.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 66.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NLSN stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

