Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

