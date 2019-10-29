Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

RTLR stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

