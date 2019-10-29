Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.60. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

About Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

