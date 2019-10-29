Ravencoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.55 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Upbit, Cryptohub and Nanex. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $143.21 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00219311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.01486435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003014 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00112764 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,739,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, Nanex, Cryptopia, IDCM, Upbit, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

