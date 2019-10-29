Raymond James Lowers Encana (NYSE:ECA) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Encana in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Encana from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

ECA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,357,872. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Encana has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encana will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other Encana news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gordon Shaw bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

