Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after buying an additional 3,699,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,779,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,194,000 after buying an additional 3,445,544 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,778,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,555,000 after buying an additional 3,380,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after buying an additional 2,808,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,865,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

