Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

