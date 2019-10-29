Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $129.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

