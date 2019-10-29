Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,861 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GCI Liberty by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,134,000 after purchasing an additional 559,940 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $30,924,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $12,534,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in GCI Liberty by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.17.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.36.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). GCI Liberty had a net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

