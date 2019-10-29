RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Goldman Sachs Group

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RDI Reit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 140 ($1.83).

LON:RDI traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 123.80 ($1.62). 121,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. RDI Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 1.05%.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

