Reach (LON:RCH) Trading 1.5% Higher

Reach PLC (LON:RCH)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), 38,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Reach alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

About Reach (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.