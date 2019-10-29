Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Polar Capital (POLR)

Polar Capital (LON: POLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2019 – Polar Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/10/2019 – Polar Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Polar Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/10/2019 – Polar Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on the stock.

LON POLR traded up GBX 7.36 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 517.36 ($6.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 554.10. The stock has a market cap of $499.07 million and a P/E ratio of 9.65. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($8.21).

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

