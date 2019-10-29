Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qiwi (QIWI)

Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2019 – Qiwi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

10/23/2019 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2019 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2019 – Qiwi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2019 – Qiwi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/18/2019 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2019 – Qiwi was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

QIWI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. 219,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,371. Qiwi PLC has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

