Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Melrose Industries (MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON: MRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2019 – Melrose Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Investec.

10/11/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

10/10/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/23/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

9/12/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2019 – Melrose Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Melrose Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

9/2/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/30/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Melrose Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MRO traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 218.20 ($2.85). 3,007,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.57. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 220.40 ($2.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

