Record (LON:REC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.00

Record Plc (LON:REC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 213761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.78.

In related news, insider James Wood-Collins sold 113,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £36,213.44 ($47,319.27).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

