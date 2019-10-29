Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. 13,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,377,509 shares of company stock valued at $25,641,396 in the last three months. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

