Regeneus (ASX:RGS) Shares Up 8%

Regeneus Limited (ASX:RGS)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.06), 3,580 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

In related news, insider Glen Richards 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Regeneus Company Profile (ASX:RGS)

Regeneus Ltd, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in developing cell-based therapies for the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, and oncology and dermatology diseases. The company is developing its therapeutic products using its proprietary stem cell and immuno-oncology technology platforms.

